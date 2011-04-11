The state has announced that it will sell nearly 3,000 acres of surplus
property, including 1,291 acres in Porter County, at a public auction
beginning in January.
The Indiana Department of Administration intends to sell surplus property in
Porter, LaPorte, Madison and Marion counties. Most of the parcels were once
part of the Department of Correction’s agricultural operations but have been
leased to private farmers as agricultural ground after the DOC ceased its
farming operations.
The state noted that by selling property, the land will no longer be
tax-exempt. “With the value of farm ground reaching all-time highs, the
state has determined that the sale of the property would provide a greater
benefit to state and local governments as taxable property. Future use of
those properties is likely to remain agricultural due to zoning and rural
locations,” according to a news release.
The counties and the acres for sale are Porter, 1,291 acres; LaPorte County,
758 acres; Madison County, 851 acres, and Marion County, 40.1 acres.
The acreage for sale in Porter, LaPorte and Madison counties will be divided
into multiple parcels. All sales will be by public auction in early 2012.
For more information, go to the Indiana Department of Administration Surplus
Property web page at in.gov/idoa/surplus or contact Michael Kuehl, Colliers
International|Indiana Region, 317-663-6079.
“The sale of
these surplus parcels will benefit local governments that will see new tax
revenue. Under private ownership, these properties may contribute to an
increased county assessed valuation and an expansion of the tax base upon
which local property tax rates are determined,” said Indiana Department of
Administration Commissioner Robert D. Wynkoop. “Although the immediate
impact is not known, each new acre on the tax rolls potentially contributes
to lower local tax rates for property owners.”
Posted 11/4/2011