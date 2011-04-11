The state has announced that it will sell nearly 3,000 acres of surplus property, including 1,291 acres in Porter County, at a public auction beginning in January.

The Indiana Department of Administration intends to sell surplus property in Porter, LaPorte, Madison and Marion counties. Most of the parcels were once part of the Department of Correction’s agricultural operations but have been leased to private farmers as agricultural ground after the DOC ceased its farming operations.

The state noted that by selling property, the land will no longer be tax-exempt. “With the value of farm ground reaching all-time highs, the state has determined that the sale of the property would provide a greater benefit to state and local governments as taxable property. Future use of those properties is likely to remain agricultural due to zoning and rural locations,” according to a news release.

The counties and the acres for sale are Porter, 1,291 acres; LaPorte County, 758 acres; Madison County, 851 acres, and Marion County, 40.1 acres.

The acreage for sale in Porter, LaPorte and Madison counties will be divided into multiple parcels. All sales will be by public auction in early 2012. For more information, go to the Indiana Department of Administration Surplus Property web page at in.gov/idoa/surplus or contact Michael Kuehl, Colliers International|Indiana Region, 317-663-6079.

“The sale of these surplus parcels will benefit local governments that will see new tax revenue. Under private ownership, these properties may contribute to an increased county assessed valuation and an expansion of the tax base upon which local property tax rates are determined,” said Indiana Department of Administration Commissioner Robert D. Wynkoop. “Although the immediate impact is not known, each new acre on the tax rolls potentially contributes to lower local tax rates for property owners.”

Posted 11/4/2011