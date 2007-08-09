Chesterton posts lowest October jobless rate in region

Porter County’s jobless rate fell by fully a half a point in October while Chesterton’s dropped by nearly as much, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

In Porter County the preliminary seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate in October fell to 7.9 percent from 8.4 percent in September (8.5 percent in October 2009). Across Porter County 6,286 people were looking for work in October, compared to 6,641 in September, a decrease of 5.3 percent (a decrease of 9.4 percent since October 2009).

In Lake County the unemployment rate in October similarly fell by half a point, to 10.9 percent from 11.4 percent in September (10 percent in October 2009). In LaPorte County, on the other hand, the unemployment rate in October dropped by less than half a point, to 10.6 percent from 10.9 percent in September (11.2 percent in October 2009).

In Chesterton, meanwhile, the unemployment rate in October dropped to 7.2 percent—the best showing of any municipality in Northwest Indiana—from 7.6 percent in September (8.2 percent in October 2009). A total of 460 people was looking for work in October, compared to 487 people in September, a decrease of 5.5 percent (a decrease of 14.7 percent since October 2009).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in October fell to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in September (7.8 percent in October 2009). A total of 1,150 people was looking for work in October, compared to 1,175 in September, a decrease of 2.1 percent (a decrease of 3.7 percent since October 2009).

In Portage the unemployment rate in October dropped by more than half a point, to 9.5 percent from 10.1 percent in September (9.5 percent in October 2009). A total of 1,667 people was looking for work in October, compared to 1,786 in September, a decrease of 6.7 percent (a decrease of 2.6 percent since October 2009).

Unemployment elsewhere in October:

•In Gary the rate fell to 12.4 percent from 12.7 percent in September (12.2 percent in October 2009).

•In East Chicago the rate dropped by more than half a point, to 14.4 percent from 15.0 percent in September (12.6 percent in October 2009).

•In Hammond the rate plummeted by nearly an entire point, to 13.3 percent from 14.2 percent in September (11.3 percent in October 2009).

•In Michigan City the rate stayed flat at 12.1 percent, the same as in September (11.6 percent in October 2009).

•In LaPorte the rate also dropped by nearly an entire point, to 10.9 percent from 11.8 percent in September (12.1 percent in October 2009).

Alternative Measures of Unemployment

The official national unemployment rate in October remained unchanged at 9.6 percent, the same as in September.

But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” “all other marginally attached workers,” and “total employed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate in October stood at 17.0 percent, marginally down from 17.1 percent in September.

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked if they worked within the last 12 months), and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for work for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their line of work or in their area.

“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule.”