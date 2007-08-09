Jobles rate ticks up statewide but spikes here in Chesterton

The state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted jobless rate upticked in October to 9.0 percent from 8.9 percent in September (9.2 percent in October 2010), the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said today.

DWD attributed the slight increase to an inflow of Hoosiers into the labor force, 36,000 in the last three months, the largest three-month increase since late 1993.

Nevertheless, for the ninth consecutive month, Indiana’s unemployment rate is equal to, or lower than, all of its neighboring states.

“More people coming back to the labor force caused a slight uptick in the unemployment rate after a strong increase in employment last month,” DWD Commissioner Mark Everson said.

Sectors showing significant gains in October were trade, transportation, and utilities (+1,900); government (+1,100); and manufacturing (+600).

Sectors showing significant declines were construction (-2,600); private education and health services (-1,400); and financial activities (-1,100).

Total non-farm employment decreased by 1,800 jobs in October.

Locally, Regionally

In Porter County in October the unemployment rate remained steady at 7.6 percent, the same as in September (7.7 percent in October 2010). Across Porter County 6,207 people were looking for work in October, compared to 6,128 in September, an increase of 1.3 percent (a decrease of 1.2 percent since October 2010).

In Lake County the unemployment rate in October rose to 9.7 percent, from 9.5 percent in September (10.6 percent in October 2010). In LaPorte County the unemployment rate in October increased by nearly half a point, to 10.0 percent from 9.6 percent in September (10.5 percent in October 2010).

In Chesterton, on the other hand, the unemployment rate in October spiked by more than half a point, to 7.3 percent from 6.7 percent (7.0 percent in October 2010). A total of 484 people was looking for work in October, compared to 436 in September, an increase of 11 percent (an increase of 4.5 percent since October 2010).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in October was flat at 7.3 percent, the same as in September (7.6 percent in October 2010). A total of 1,118 people was looking for work in October, compared to 1,106 in September, an increase of 0.4 percent (a decrease of 3 percent since October 2010).

In Portage the unemployment rate in October fell to 9.0 percent, from 9.1 percent in September (9.3 percent in October 2010). A total of 1,616 people was looking for work in October, compared to 1,640, a decrease of 1.2 percent (a decrease of 2.9 percent since October 2010).

Unemployment rates elsewhere in October:

•In Gary the rate increased to 13.9 percent, from 13.7 percent in September (12.2 percent in October 2010).

•In East Chicago the rate was flat at 12.9 percent, the same as in September (13.9 percent in October 2010).

•In Hammond the rate rose to 10.4 percent, from 10.1 percent in September (13.0 percent in October 2010).

•In Michigan City the rate rose to 10.9 percent, from 10.8 percent in September (12.1 percent in October 2010).

•In LaPorte the rate spiked by more than a full point, to 10.1 percent from 8.9 percent in September (10.2 percent in October 2010).

Alternative Measures

The official national unemployment rate in October dipped to 9.0 percent, from 9.1 percent in September (9.0 percent in October 2010).

But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” all other “marginally attached workers,” and “total employed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate in October fell to 16.2 percent, from 16.5 percent in September (15.9 percent in October 2010).

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked if they worked in the last 12 months), and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for work for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their line of work or in their area.

“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part-time schedule.”