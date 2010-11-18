GM bailout was good news for NWI

No one knows how big a hit Northwestern Indiana’s steel mills would have
taken had General Motors been forced to shutter its operations.
But it’s clear that the U.S. government’s $50 million bailout of the auto
giant served as a lifeline as well to the region’s steelmakers.
“GM is a very big customer” of ArcelorMittal,” United Steelworkers Local
6787 President Paul Gipson told the Chesterton Tribune today. “If GM
had gone out of business completely, it would have had a negative impact on
us for sure. No question.”
“We would still be operating at Burns Harbor,” Gipson added. “But we would
not be operating as well as we are. We’re still not at our peak. Business is
not what it had been in ’07-’08. I don’t know if we’ll ever return to those
levels.”
Gipson noted that the entire domestic auto industry sold between 14 and 14.5
million units annually in 2007 and 2008, record-setting years for the steel
industry. Then, when the bottom fell out of the economy, beginning in the
fall of 2008, that number dropped to around 11 million units. Twelve million
is the threshold number, Gipson said, at which the steel industry can make a
decent go of it. “Thirteen million units would be a sign that the economy’s
coming back.”
ArcelorMittal’s Burns Harbor facility, with a capital commitment from the
company to keep its two blast furnaces maintained, is right now positioning
itself to be a “very attractive” customer for GM, Gipson said. “Well
maintained furnaces are a must if you want to get the auto business.”
U.S. Steel Corporation (USS)—which is also a supplier to GM—declined to
comment on the bailout today. “In keeping with our policy, we don’t discuss
our relationship with customers,” USS spokesperson Erin DiPietro said. “And
we can’t speculate on what the potential impact to our facilities would have
been if GM hadn’t received that backing.”