State Police Senior falls victim to 'grandchild abroad' scam

A Northwest Indiana senior has been scammed of nearly $3,000 after wiring
the money to a person whom the senior believed to be a grandson, the Indiana
State Police said.
According to
police, the victim was called purportedly by a grandson, who said that he’d
been arrested in a foreign country and needed $2,800 immediately in order to
be allowed to leave the country.
“The victim,
believing the caller to be his grandson, went to his bank, withdrew the
funds, and wired the money,” police said. “The victim became suspicious when
the caller called back, advising he needed more money.”
The victim
subsequently discovered that the caller wasn’t his grandson.
“The scam posing
as ‘grandchildren’ has been around for awhile,” police said. “Scammers call
identifying themselves as a ‘grandchild’ and stated they’ve been involved in
some type of accident or arrest and are in trouble and need money. The con
artist will specifically tell victims not to call other relatives as they
don’t want them to know what has happened as they are embarrassed.”
Some tips:
•Call before you
send money, especially if you aren’t sure or are suspicious.
•Keep the
transaction information confidential.
•Be suspicious
of anyone who want you to send money to them.
•Don’t be rushed
into wiring money.
•Check, check,
check.
Posted
11/15/2011