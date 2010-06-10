Deadlines for holiday mail to overseas service members quickly approaching

The U.S. Postal Service is reminding folks with family members serving overseas that it’s not too early to begin thinking about holiday cards, letters, and packages, as the first deadline for the 2010 holiday season is just around the corner.

“The U.S. Postal Service is encouraging the use of these early deadlines to make sure that packages reach their destinations in time for the holidays,” USPS spokesperson Kim Yates said in a statement released on Tuesday.

USPS place all Air/Army Post Office (APO) and Fleet Post Office (FPO) zip-coded mail on special charter flights, commercial airlines, and military aircraft to reach armed service personnel as quickly as possible.

All military mail, regardless of destination, is sent by domestic mail rate. International rates do not apply to military mail delivery.

Deadlines

•Nov. 12: Parcel Post to APO/FPO AE Zips 090-092, 093, 094-098, 340, 962-966.

•Nov. 20: Space Available Mail for Zip 093.

•Nov. 26: Space Available Mail for Zips 090-092, 094-098, 340, 962-966.

•Dec. 1: Parcel Airlift Mail for Zip 093.

•Dec. 3: Parcel Airlift Mail for Zips 090-092, 094-098, 340, 962-966.

•Dec. 4: Priority Mail/First-Class Mail letters and cards for Zip 093.

•Dec. 10: Priority Mail/First-Class Mail letters and cards for Zips 090-092, 094-098, 340, 962-966.

•Dec. 18: Express Mail Military Service for 090-092, 094-098, 340, 962-966.

More

USPS will ship Priority Mail Large Flat Rate boxes—12’’ x 12’’ x 5.5’’—for $12.50 to APO/FPO destinations, a savings of $2.

USPS also offers popular Military Care Kits, which helps folks keep free shipping supplies within reach. Each kit contains six Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes (two large and four medium sized), six customs forms and envelopes, six Priority address labels, and one roll of military tape. Order a kit by calling the USPS Expedited Package Supply Center at (800) 610-8734.

All packages must be addressed to individual service members, as required by U.S. Department of Defense regulations.

“There may be no bigger morale booster than mail for our soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, and Coast Guardsmen during the holidays,” Yates said. “Packages and letters bring them closer to family and to the comforts of home.”

For more information, visit www.usps.com