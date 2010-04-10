USW praises Senate letter on China trade practices

Friday’s release of a U.S. Senate letter signed by 43 Senators in support of
the United Steelworkers (USW) Section 301 trade petition against China’s
unfair trade practices to dominate green technology has prompted praise from
USW International President Leo Gerard.
The USW petition was filed last month and requires a decision of U.S.
President Obama by Oct. 24.
“We are gratified by the strong support for our Section 301 green tech
petition against China’s trade practices now actively being shown in the
U.S. Senate with 43 signatures that joins the groundswell shown by a similar
letter with 181 Members of Congress that was sent to President Obama earlier
this week,” Gerard said.
“The letter’s strong declaration that subsidies, market access barriers, and
other market distorting policies that tilt the green goods sector toward
Chinese favor at the expense of American workers is a message upon which we
all must agree to move forward with action on the USW petition,” Gerard
added.