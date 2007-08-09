Congressional Steel Caucus Chairman Tim Murphy, D-Pa., Vice-chair Pete
Visclosky, D-1st, and 23 other co-signers are urging the U.S. International
Trade Commission (ITC) to maintain the duty orders against unfairly traded
imports of cut-to-length carbon steel plate.
In a letter, the Caucus advised the ITC to uphold anti-dumping and
countervailing duties to stop India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and Korea from
sending dumped and government-subsidized carbon steel plate to the U.S.
market.
The order is scheduled to sunset at the end of this year.
“Imports of cut-to-length steel plate from these countries were less than
100,000 tons in 2010, a reduction of 90 percent from the year prior to the
filing of the petitions,” according to a statement released by Visclosky’s
office. “This demonstrates the effectiveness of the imposition of
antidumping and countervailing duties to level the playing field against
unfair trade practices. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Commerce has
already determined that if the orders are revoked, plate from these
countries would again enter the United States at subsidized or dumped
prices.”
U.S. industry producing cut-to-length steel plate originally filed
antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against imports from these
countries and France in February 1999 after imports of cut-to-length steel
plate from these countries reached over 1 million tons in 1998. This is the
second review of these orders, following a 2005 review in which the
Commission voted to continue the orders against five countries and to sunset
the order as to France.
“As a result of the global economic recession, demand for cut-to-length
steel plate dropped to historic lows in the United States and around the
world.” the Steel Caucus states in its letter. Meanwhile, “plate producers
in India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, and Korea continue to increase production
well in excess of demand and continue to add new capacity, resulting in
significant oversupply and overcapacity in the world plate market. Given the
current state of the domestic industry and the ability of these countries to
send significant quantities of plate to the U.S. market, removing the
existing trade orders would result in significant exports of plate to the
United States and devastation to the domestic industry.”
“Especially in our current economic climate, we cannot afford to put our
manufacturers at a further disadvantage by repealing necessary duties,”
Visclosky said. “By allowing foreign countries to flood the domestic
marketplace with steel plate, we will devastate our American steel producers
who are already struggling. The ITC must uphold the duty orders on
cut-to-length carbon steel plate in order to protect our domestic steel
manufacturers and the many jobs they create.”
The Congressional Steel Caucus is a bipartisan group of 100 members of
Congress representing districts with steel manufacturers and the domestic
steel supply chain. Through legislation, roundtable discussions, and
hearings, the Steel Caucus focuses on the needs of the steel industry and
what it takes to level the playing field for employers and preserve American
jobs.