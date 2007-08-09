Chesterton
municipal officials and local business leaders welcomed staff and directors
of St. Anthony Memorial on Wednesday as the healthcare provider officially
broke ground on its 48,000-square foot free-standing emergency department on
Indian Boundary Road, on the six-acre site of the old Jewel/Osco store and
strip mall.
Total projected
construction cost: $22 million. General contractor: Tonn & Blank of Michigan
City, a subsidiary of St. Anthony’s parent company, the Sisters of Saint
Francis Health Services Inc.
The St. Anthony
Memorial Chesterton Health Center will be the first-of-its-kind health
department in Northwest Indiana.
Dr. James
Callaghan, president of St. Anthony Memorial, told a crowd of nearly 150
people at yesterday’s outdoor—and very windy—ceremony that the building is
expected to be completed in November 2011 and open shortly thereafter.
“We’re moving on
our own timeline,” said Callaghan. The Chesterton Health Center should open
before Porter hospital’s new facility, at the northwest corner of the U.S.
Highway 6 and Ind. 49 in Liberty Township, is up and running. Porter
hospital broke ground on the 250,000-square foot facility this July and is
expected to be ready for business in summer of 2012.
But Chesterton
Town Council members are excited to have this type of medical care
conveniently available to residents at this location and said the center is
“greatly needed” in northern Porter County.
“The dream
Chesterton has had for a long time is a medical center along the Indiana 49
corridor,” said Council President Jeff Trout, R-2nd.
Trout also said
the center will also be of service to the towns of Burns Harbor and Porter
and will cut down on travel outside of town for those in need of medical
help. “Thank you for bringing your compassionate, value-based medical
expertise to the our area,” he told St. Anthony Memorial associates.
Trout said he
looks forward to working with group for many years to come. He noted that
St. Francis Health Services efforts date back to the year 1863, building
schools, orphanages, and homes for the elderly.
During the
Chesterton/Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon at the
Westchester Library Service Center, not long before the groundbreaking,
Chamber Executive Director Heather Ennis stressed the importance of the
health center to the Duneland economy. “The investments that St. Anthony
Memorial is putting into this community are remarkable,” Ennis said.
Callaghan said
that the center will create approximately 75 new full-time positions
consisting of nurses, technicians, maintenance, and custodians, and that the
center will be manned around-the-clock by board-certified emergency
physicians already hired by St. Anthony Memorial.
The project will
also bring 40 new jobs in construction. Callaghan said the building will be
LEED certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). “It will be
a ‘green’ building.”
The facility’s
first floor will be a 24-hour full service emergency department, with 12
beds including three triage rooms where patients will be evaluated.
Psychiatric services and behavioral medicine will also be a few of the
available services.
An ambulance
will be on site to transport patients needing admission to the St. Anthony
Memorial’s main hospital campus in Michigan City.
Advanced
diagnostics and expedient lab services will also be offered at the
Chesterton Health Center, which will feature a digital radiology x-ray
service, ultrasound machines, a 64-slice CT scan center, and outpatient
testing.
Callaghan says
later on the center will offer MRI/Mammography imaging services.
A shorter wait
time for all of those services is an important goal for St. Anthony Memorial
workers. Callaghan said the average wait time at an emergency department is
three-and-a-half hours. The center aims to achieve discharge times in less
than 90 minutes.
“It’s one-stop
shopping for patient convenience,” said Callaghan.
St. Anthony ED
Director Brenda Rogers said the second floor will house offices leased to
physicians and specialty clinics for orthopedics and rheumatology among
others.
The organization
is also hoping to expand services and opportunities at its nearby existing
facility, the Duneland Health and Wellness Institute at 810 Michael Drive.
Callaghan said that the Institute has close to 3,000 members.
Also in
conjunction with the Chesterton center groundbreaking, St. Anthony Memorial
broke ground Wednesday in Michigan City for their 20,000-square foot cancer
treatment center, whose construction will also be completed next year. That
$12 million facility will offer the most advanced treatment options in
radiation and medical oncology.
St. Anthony
Memorial was recently given the Outstanding Achievement Award by the
American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, one of only three
hospitals in Indiana to be so honored. Also in tow are the 2010 Anthem
Successful Practice Award and the BKD Indiana Excellence Award.
St. Anthony
Memorial will also be expanding its Crown Point complex to include a
27,000-square foot outpatient surgery center.
Callaghan said
that foundation work for the Chesterton center will go on until the end of
this year, followed by steel work beginning in January.
Before donning a
hardhat at the groundbreaking, Sister Jane Marie Klein, chairperson of the
Sisters of St. Francis, said that the organization is following the
Franciscan mission here in Chesterton by meeting the needs of the people.
“We’re praying
for good weather to keep things moving along,” she said.