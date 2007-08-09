USS posts 3Q net loss of $51 million

U.S. Steel Corporation (USS) is reporting a net loss for the third quarter
of 2010 of $51 million or 35 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss
of $25 million or 17 cents per diluted share in the second quarter and a net
loss of $303 million or $2.11 per diluted share in the year ago period.
“Results for the quarter were lower than the second quarter as all three of
our segments had lower shipments and production as activity in most of our
markets slowed,” USS Chair and CEO John Surma said in a statement released
today. “Results were also affected by higher facility repair and maintenance
costs, most notably for inspection and repairs of critical structures at our
Flat-rolled facilities, lower Flat-rolled average realized prices, and
higher raw material costs in our Flat-rolled and European operations. Our
Tubular operations benefited from increased average realized prices and had
improved income from operations for the fifth consecutive quarter.”
Items not allocated to segments in the third quarter consisted of a loss
from the sale of the majority of the assets of Fintube Technologies, which
decreased net income by $15 million or 11 cents per diluted share. No other
items were not allocated to segment in the second quarter or in the year-ago
period.
A foreign currency gain did, however, increase net income by $139 million or
96 cents per diluted share, compared to a foreign currency loss in the
second quarter which decreased net income by $96 million or 62 cents per
diluted share, and a foreign currency gain in the year-ago period which
increased net income by $24 million or 16 cents per diluted share.
Outlook for
Flat-rolled
“Our current order entry rates reflect the uncertain economic situation in
North America and Europe, with spot customers reducing inventory levels in
light of short lead times, while our contractual customers’ order rates are
consistent with traditional downtime take late in the fourth quarter,” Surma
said.
Fourth-quarter results for Flat-rolled are expected to be in line with the
third quarter as reduced spending for facility repair and maintenance,
including structural inspections and repairs, and the absence of operating
inefficiencies at Gary Works due to the structural failure will be offset by
decreased average realized prices and lower shipments and production
volumes, the statement said.
The company also expects to continue to incur costs for structural repairs
but anticipates that those costs will be lower than in the third quarter by
approximately $40 million, as much of the significant repair work was
completed in the third quarter.
The expected decrease in average realized prices is a result of lower spot
market and index-based contract prices.
The company is also projecting a decrease in shipments as a result of normal
seasonal patterns and will adjust blast-furnace configuration to coincide
with order rates. “We expect to operate at an overall lower raw steel
capability utilization rate than in the third quarter as our Hamilton Works
bast furnace was idled in October in response to reduced order rates in
Canada and the United States and we have completed some scheduled
maintenance work in October. While the labor agreement covering our Hamilton
Works operations has expired and we have not reached a successor agreement,
we continue to operate the coke battery, cold mill, and one galvanizing line
at Hamilton Works.”
3Q Income from
Operations
by Reportable
Segment
•Flat-rolled reported a loss of $174 million, compared to an income of $98
million in the second quarter and a loss of $370 million in the year-ago
period.
•U.S. Steel Europe (USSE) reported a loss of $25 million, compared to an
income of $19 million in the second quarter and an income of $7 million in
the year-ago period.
•Tubular reported an income of $112 million, compared to an income of $96
million in the second quarter and a loss of $21 million in the year-ago
period.
•Other business reported an income of $7 million, compared to an income of
$28 million in the second quarter and an income of $5 million in the
year-ago period.
•Total loss from operations was $138 million, compared to a total income
from operations of $198 million in the second quarter and a total loss from
operations of $412 million in the year-ago period.
More 3Q Numbers
•The average realized price per net ton for Flat-rolled was $688, compared
to $700 in the second quarter and $605 in the year-ago period.
•USS and USSE shipped a total of 5,557 net tons, compared to 5,880 in the
second quarter and 4,158 in the year-ago period.
•USS reported net sales of $4.497 billion, compared to $4.681 billion in the
second quarter and $2.817 billion in the year-ago period.
•On Sept. 30, 2010, USS reported $643 million in cash and $2.2 billion in
total liquidity, compared to $947 million in cash and $2.5 billion in total
liquidity on June 30, 2010.