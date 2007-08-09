Jobless rate ticks up in state but down in county and NWI

The state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted jobless rate upticked in September to 8.9 percent, from 8.7 percent in August (9.4 percent in September 2010), the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reported on Friday.

The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged in September: 9.1 percent, the same as in August.

Even so, Indiana added 8,800 private sector jobs last month and its unemployment rate in September remained the lowest among all neighboring states for the eighth month in a row.

“The increase of 8,800 jobs is good news,” DWD Commissioner Mark Everson said. “Together with the upward revision of August jobs by 2,800 we’ve seen a total increase of 11,600 since the last report. Nevertheless, more Hoosiers returned to the labor force to look for work, so there was an uptick in the unemployment rate.”

Sectors showing significant employment gains in September included professional and business services (+6,600); construction (+5,500); and leisure and hospitality (+2,700).

Sectors showing significant declines were trade, transportation, and utilities (-6,700); and private education and health services (-1,500).

Total non-farm employment increased by 7,800 jobs in September.

Locally, Regionally

In Northwest Indiana, on the other hand, virtually every county and municipality showed at least marginal decreases in the unemployment rate last month.

In Porter County in September the unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent, from 7.7 percent in August (8.1 percent in September 2010). Across Porter County 6,128 people were looking for work in September, compared to 6,205 in August, a decrease of 1.24 percent (a decrease of 7 percent since September 2010).

In Lake County the unemployment rate in September dropped to 9.5 percent, from 10.0 percent in August (11.2 percent in September 2010). In LaPorte County the unemployment rate in September slipped to 9.6 percent, from 9.8 percent in August (10.8 percent in September 2010).

In Chesterton the unemployment rate in September remained flat at 6.7 percent, the same as in August and still the lowest rate in the region. A total of 436 people was looking for work in September, only one person fewer than the 437 in August, (a decrease of 9.5 percent since September 2010).

In Valparaiso the unemployment rate in September fell to 7.3 percent, from 7.6 percent in August (7.7 percent in September 2010). A total of 1,106 people was looking for work in September, compared to 1,130 in August, a decrease of 2.12 percent (a decrease of 5.3 percent since September 2010).

In Portage the unemployment rate in September dropped to 9.1 percent, from 9.3 percent in August (9.9 percent in September 2010). A total of 1,640 people was looking for work in September, compared to 1,666 in August, a decrease of 1.56 percent (a decrease of 7.8 percent since September 2010).

Unemployment rates elsewhere in September:

•In Gary the rate fell by more than half a point, to 13.7 percent from 14.4 percent in August (12.4 percent in September 2010).

•In East Chicago the rate plummeted by nearly three full points, to 12.9 percent from 15.6 percent in August (14.7 percent in September 2010).

•In Hammond the rate slipped to 10.0 percent from 10.2 percent in August (13.9 percent in September 2010).

•In Michigan City the rate dropped by more than half a point, to 10.8 percent from 11.4 percent in August (12.0 percent in September 2010).

•In LaPorte the rate fell to 8.9 percent from 9.1 percent in August (11.1 percent in September 2010).

Alternative Measures

The official national unemployment rate remained flat in September at 9.1 percent, the same as in August (9.2 percent in September 2010).

But—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics—if “discouraged workers,” all other “marginally attached workers,” and “total employed part-time for economic reasons” are included in the tally, the unofficial unemployment rate in September rose to 16.5 percent, from 16.2 percent in August (16.2 percent in September 2010).

“Marginally attached workers” are those “who indicate that they want a job, have looked for work in the last 12 months (or since the last time they worked if they worked in the last 12 months), and are available for work.”

“Discouraged workers” are not currently looking for work for several reasons, including their belief that no job is available to them in their line of work or in their area.

“Persons employed part-time for economic reasons” are those “who want and are available for full-time work but have had to settle for a part time schedule.”