Visclosky joins unions in Gary to tout 21st century jobs plan

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, joined labor and environmental leaders on Tuesday in Gary to rally support for investments and policies that will “keep and grow jobs in Indiana, such as President Barack Obama’s American Jobs Act.”

The rally was held at the United Steelworkers’ (USW) McBride Hall and featured State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, USW District 7 Director Jim Robinson, and representatives of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) and BlueGreen Alliance, all of whom touted the “millions of potential jobs that could be created if Congress passed a comprehensive jobs plan.”

The event was part of the BlueGreen Alliance’s Jobs21! campaign, which focuses on the jobs and industries of the 21st century: renewable energy, manufacturing, transportation, and the modernization of schools and other public buildings, homes, and businesses to be more energy efficient.

“We absolutely cannot wait any longer to pass legislation and make the type of investments that would put millions of Americans—and thousands here in Indiana—back to work in the industries and on the projects that will keep America competitive in the 21st century,” Visclosky said. “We have an opportunity right now to both create millions of jobs and lay a path for America’s future by making necessary reforms, building up our national infrastructure, and investing in tomorrow’s industries.”

In particular the BlueGreen Alliances jobs blueprint advocates the growth of clean energy; the revitalization of domestic manufacturing; “moving power and connecting the country”; and “rebuilding roads and railways and driving 21st century vehicles,” the BlueGreen Alliance said. “The plan complements President Obama’s American Jobs Act, which—along with the infrastructure and school modernization investments—focuses on much needed employment boosts such as unemployment insurance and payroll tax deductions.”

“This is a jobs plan that will work to solve America’s unemployment crisis and build the 21st century industries that are vital to America competing against China, Germany and the rest of the world,” Robinson said.

“We can’t afford to wait any longer, because the rest of the world is already moving forward to win these jobs,” ATU Local 517 rep Renee Torino said. “The Amalgamated Transit Union Local (ATU) 517 is proud to join Congressman Visclosky in supporting smart investments and strategic policies to put people back to work.”

“The people of Indiana deserve to have clean air, water, and soil,” said Tom Conway Jr., a regional program manager for the BlueGreen Alliance. “Moving forward and passing the President’s jobs plan and other measures will ensure that all of us can enjoy safer and healthier communities, as well good jobs to help millions of Americans get to work rebuilding and revitalizing our country.”

The BlueGreen Alliance is a national partnership of labor unions and environmental organizations dedicated to expanding the number and quality of jobs in the green economy. Launched in 2006, the strategic partnership now brings together ten major U.S. labor unions and four of America's most influential environmental organizations and unites 14 million members and supporters in pursuit of good jobs, a clean environment and a green economy. Visit www.bluegreenalliance.org