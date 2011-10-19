Visclosky joins unions in Gary to tout 21st century jobs plan

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, joined labor and environmental leaders on
Tuesday in Gary to rally support for investments and policies that will
“keep and grow jobs in Indiana, such as President Barack Obama’s American
Jobs Act.”
The rally was held at the United Steelworkers’ (USW) McBride Hall and
featured State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, USW District 7 Director Jim
Robinson, and representatives of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) and
BlueGreen Alliance, all of whom touted the “millions of potential jobs that
could be created if Congress passed a comprehensive jobs plan.”
The event was part of the BlueGreen Alliance’s Jobs21! campaign, which
focuses on the jobs and industries of the 21st century: renewable energy,
manufacturing, transportation, and the modernization of schools and other
public buildings, homes, and businesses to be more energy efficient.
“We absolutely cannot wait any longer to pass legislation and make the type
of investments that would put millions of Americans—and thousands here in
Indiana—back to work in the industries and on the projects that will keep
America competitive in the 21st century,” Visclosky said. “We have an
opportunity right now to both create millions of jobs and lay a path for
America’s future by making necessary reforms, building up our national
infrastructure, and investing in tomorrow’s industries.”
In particular the BlueGreen Alliances jobs blueprint advocates the growth of
clean energy; the revitalization of domestic manufacturing; “moving power
and connecting the country”; and “rebuilding roads and railways and driving
21st century vehicles,” the BlueGreen Alliance said. “The plan complements
President Obama’s American Jobs Act, which—along with the infrastructure and
school modernization investments—focuses on much needed employment boosts
such as unemployment insurance and payroll tax deductions.”
“This is a jobs plan that will work to solve America’s unemployment crisis
and build the 21st century industries that are vital to America competing
against China, Germany and the rest of the world,” Robinson said.
“We can’t afford to wait any longer, because the rest of the world is
already moving forward to win these jobs,” ATU Local 517 rep Renee Torino
said. “The Amalgamated Transit Union Local (ATU) 517 is proud to join
Congressman Visclosky in supporting smart investments and strategic policies
to put people back to work.”
“The people of Indiana deserve to have clean air, water, and soil,” said Tom
Conway Jr., a regional program manager for the BlueGreen Alliance. “Moving
forward and passing the President’s jobs plan and other measures will ensure
that all of us can enjoy safer and healthier communities, as well good jobs
to help millions of Americans get to work rebuilding and revitalizing our
country.”
The BlueGreen Alliance is a national partnership of labor unions and
environmental organizations dedicated to expanding the number and quality of
jobs in the green economy. Launched in 2006, the strategic partnership now
brings together ten major U.S. labor unions and four of America's most
influential environmental organizations and unites 14 million members and
supporters in pursuit of good jobs, a clean environment and a green economy.
Visit www.bluegreenalliance.org