USW welcomes Administration taking up petition on Chinese green tech trade

The Office of the United States Trade Representative has informed the United
Steelworkers (USW) that the Obama Administration has accepted the USW’s
petition under Section 301 of the trade law seeking the elimination of
Chinese policies and practices adversely affecting U.S. producers and their
workers in the clean energy sector.
“President Obama showed again today that fighting for U.S. workers and their
jobs is his top priority,” USW International President Leo Gerard said in a
statement released on Friday. “He’s backed up his commitment to a clean
energy future by making it crystal clear that that future is going to
benefit all Americans. By accepting the petition the Steelworkers filed
against China’s predatory and protectionist policies, it sends the message
that America is not going to stand by while our jobs get outsourced. China
and all of our trading partners need to understand that we want fair trade
and that we’re not going to allow unfair and illegal trade practices to deny
our farmers, workers and businesses of the opportunity to compete on a level
playing field.
“The Administration’s decision today starts an intense process designed to
resolve our concerns about China’s vast array of policies and practices that
they have assembled to dominate the alternative and renewable energy
sector,” Gerard added. “Our goal, with the acceptance of this petition and
the further verification and improvement of the potential cases, is that the
Chinese will abandon their continuing effort to steal our jobs and ignore
their commitments. Enough is enough: China needs to start playing by the
rules they agreed to when they joined the WTO.”
“Today’s decision gets us to the starting gate, it doesn’t end the process,”
Gerard noted. “There will be a need for political leaders to stand with the
President and make clear that Americans are united in this effort. As the
election approaches, voters should ask every candidate whether they support
a trade policy that creates jobs and wealth here at home or one that ignores
China’s unfair and illegal practices.”
The 301 petition was filed on September 9, 2010 and addressed five specific
areas: restrictions on access to critical materials; performance
requirements for investors; discrimination against foreign firms and goods;
prohibited export subsidies and prohibited domestic content subsidies; trade
distorting domestic subsidies.
Visclosky
Comments
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, similarly greeted the announcement.
“I applaud the Office of the United States Trade Representative on its
decision to act on the United Steelworker’s petition and begin an
investigation into Chinese trade policies regarding green technologies that
prohibit American workers from competing on a level playing field,” said
Visclosky. “We cannot allow China to perpetuate a destructive trade
imbalance to the detriment of American goods, manufacturing industries, and
jobs. I remain committed to ensuring that the policies now being
investigated by the USTR, as well as China’s other illegitimate practices
like currency manipulation, are thoroughly addressed.”