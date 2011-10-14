NIPSCO tells winter utility bill assistance for low income residents

Despite expected cuts in federal funding for Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) across the country, several options are available to offer much needed winter utility bill assistance for qualified NIPSCO households experiencing financial challenges, the Northern Indiana Public Service Company said in a statement released on Thursday.

“Anticipated federal cuts could mean a 27 percent shortfall this winter from last year’s available LIHEAP funds for NIPSCO customers,” NIPSCO said. “The company is currently working towards a solution to help fill the gap.”

“These programs are vital to the safety and well-being of individuals and families across our service area, especially to low-income, elderly and disabled customers, as well as those hit hardest by the economy,” said Cindy Jackson, manager of energy efficiency and energy assistance programs for NIPSCO. “Fortunately, there are still a number of options available to help customers falling behind on their winter energy bills.”

Available LIHEAP

LIHEAP support is available to households falling within 150 percent of federal poverty guidelines, and is fully funded by a federal block grant offered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

General enrollment begins Nov. 1, and funds are administered by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and spread across Northern Indiana through Community Action Agencies with outreach offices in each county.

Last year, more than 46,000 NIPSCO customers participated in LIHEAP. The level of assistance is based on several factors, including family size, income status, and dwelling type.

Between Dec. 1 and March 15, natural gas utilities in Indiana do not disconnect service to customers enrolled in LIHEAP who are delinquent on their home heating bills.

Eligible applicants should contact their local Community Action Agency. In Porter County, that organization is the Northwest Indiana Community Action Group, 1005 Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Call (219) 464-9736. Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

NIPSCO CARE Discount Program

In addition to the assistance available through LIHEAP, the NIPSCO Customer Assistance for Residential Energy (CARE) discount program is designed to provide further bill reductions to LIHEAP-eligible customers.

Once enrolled in LIHEAP, customers are automatically enrolled in the program, and reductions range from 11 to 26 percent, depending on the same criteria used by the state in determining the level of assistance.

NIPSCO Hardship Program

For customers just outside the federal poverty guidelines for LIHEAP, the NIPSCO Hardship Program offers up to $200 in gas bill assistance to households between 151-200 percent of the federal poverty level.

Hardship funds are available through many of the same local Community Action Agencies where LIHEAP funds are distributed.

Township Trustees

A limited amount of energy assistance funds are available through local Township Trustee offices. Last year, approximately $1.2 million was distributed to help nearly 7,000 customers. NIPSCO customers are encouraged to contact their local Township Trustee to see what help is available.

“Regardless of income levels, it’s important that any customer with bill-payment trouble contact NIPSCO immediately to discuss potential assistance options,” Jackson added.

For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit NIPSCO.com/BillingPayment

For more information on available energy-saving programs and other ways to save, visit NIPSCO.com/SaveEnergy