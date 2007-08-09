Visclosky to vote Nay on free trade

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, released the following statement on Tuesday in advance of this week’s House votes on the Free Trade Agreements with Colombia, Korea, and Panama:

“Given the tragic number of Americans who are unemployed, it is essential that Congress have a singular focus of promoting American workers and creating American jobs. I believe the Free Trade Agreements that we are considering in the House this week will only exacerbate our unemployment crisis. These agreements will further undermine America’s manufacturing sector and allow the continued hemorrhaging of our jobs to foreign countries.

“If these agreements are such good economic policy, then I do not understand why we need to pass a job-training bill for all of the American workers who will be displaced as a result of these agreements. Instead, we should be passing legislation to rebuild America’s economic infrastructure using American workers and goods and products made in the United States.”