Visclosky to vote Nay on free trade

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-1st, released the following statement on Tuesday
in advance of this week’s House votes on the Free Trade Agreements with
Colombia, Korea, and Panama:
“Given the tragic number of Americans who are unemployed, it is essential
that Congress have a singular focus of promoting American workers and
creating American jobs. I believe the Free Trade Agreements that we are
considering in the House this week will only exacerbate our unemployment
crisis. These agreements will further undermine America’s manufacturing
sector and allow the continued hemorrhaging of our jobs to foreign
countries.
“If these agreements are such good economic policy, then I do not understand
why we need to pass a job-training bill for all of the American workers who
will be displaced as a result of these agreements. Instead, we should be
passing legislation to rebuild America’s economic infrastructure using
American workers and goods and products made in the United States.”